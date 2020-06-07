Donald "Bud" Garner, 95, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy.
Bud was born in Lititz to the late Emanuel and Ella (Heinaman) Garner. He was the husband of June Garner (Peiffer) with whom he shared 67 years of marriage.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Betty Kreider and Pat Garner, and brothers, Bruce, Bernard "Bunny", and Terry Garner.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Linda, wife of Byron Gricius, Green Valley, AZ; Cindy, wife of Kerry Moyer, Ephrata; Tom Garner, husband of Kathy (Cabala), Lancaster; grandson, Matthew Moyer (Carla), Denver; three great-grandchildren, Micah, Reid and Claire; and sister-in-Law, Marty Garner, Lebanon.
Bud graduated from Lititz High School in 1942. Afterward he enlisted in the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne Division, training in South Carolina under Dick Winters and serving in World War II in the European Theater. He later worked for Wagaman Brothers Printing, Lititz, and retired in 1990 from Forry-Hacker Printing, Lititz. In retirement he worked 19 years for Ephrata Auto Parts, Blue Ball.
Bud was a member of Grace E.C. Church in Ephrata, Friendly Circle, and VFW Cloister Post #3376. He enjoyed dancing, playing the harmonica, birding and the outdoors. Among his fondest memories are birding trips with his son, touring the southwest with his daughter, Linda, and her husband, and attending cookouts with his daughter, Cindy, and her husband. He also loved spending time with his grandson and great grandchildren.
Thanks to both his in-home and inpatient hospice staff, especially Rachael, Libby and Megan.
There will be no service at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Donald's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
