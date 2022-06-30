Donald Bruce Singer, 74, of Exton and Lititz, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Christine Marie Stojowski Singer, with whom he shared thirty years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, Bruce was the son of the late Donald Bear Singer and Mary Malinda Watson Singer. He graduated from Franklin & Marshall College with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a lifelong love of college football and beer.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, receiving the Purple Heart for a traumatic brain injury.
In addition to his wife, Bruce is survived by his siblings, John Kermit Singer (Shirley), Donna Marie Mumma (Nelson) and Jim Trent Singer (Anna); his brother-in-law, Stephen Andrew Stojowski (Kathe); his sister-in-law, Nancy Louise Harris, and by a multitude of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Bruce and Chris enjoyed traveling and spending time with their extended families.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown. Family and friends will be received from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Interment will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Disabled American Veterans or Franklin and Marshall College.