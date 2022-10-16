Donald Brubaker, 87, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Agnes (McKelvey) and Wallace Brubaker. He was the pampered husband of Mary Anne (Rottmund). October 6th marked their 66th wedding anniversary and this amazing couple was celebrated at their home by 57 of their family and friends.
Don was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. His wish to manage a company was fulfilled when he became President of D M Stoltzfus & Son Inc. where he worked for 34 years.
His love for family vacations included yearly trips to Dewey Beach. Upon retirement annual travel to The DIVI in Aruba was his new found love. Don and Mary Anne treated their kids, significant others plus a few extras and it was here they created many unforgettable memories for 14 years: Alhambra, pub crawls, karaoke, dirty bananas, brick oven pizzas, white sand, blue water, and his Aruba family. Some of Don's other interests included playing cards, bowling, softball, Penn State, Y&R, back scratches, and making sure the grandkids finished their sodas.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Dennis (Teri) of Lancaster, Donna Arment (Rob) of Landisville, Diane Fallan (Pat) of Columbia, Deb Frey (Todd) of Mount Joy, Dan (Michelle) of Lancaster, Darlene Habecker (Jere) of Moncks Corner, SC, Denise Etnoyer (Eric) of Newmanstown, and David (Andrew Garner) of Lancaster; his brother Bob of Lancaster, sisters-in-law Joyce and Grace of Lancaster; 20 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings Adam Freund, Helen Salzman, Mal, Dick, Jim, and Earl.
Don charmed every person that he met. he was Dad/Grandpa to so many!! He was a great man adored by all and he will be dearly missed.
Family and friends are welcome to a visitation from 6-8PM on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at The Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 at 11AM on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 with visitation from 10AM until the time of service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Neumann Catholic Church, address above.
Please feel free to join the family in wearing Don's favorite color pink to the service.
