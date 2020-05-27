Donald Brenner, 89, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Brethren Village.
He was born December 10, 1930 in Lititz and was the son of the late Frank and Theresa Madden Brenner formerly of Philadelphia.
Don graduated in 1948 from Lititz High School and then received a BA in 1952 from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. A Korean War Army veteran, he served in the 441st Counter Intelligence Detachment in Japan before embarking on a long career with the Scott Paper Company that spanned from 1955 until 1992. He was a member of the Lancaster Church of the Brethren.
His wife of more than 60 years, Mardy Brenner (nee Howry), predeceased him in 2013. He is survived by two children: Dr. Lawrence Brenner of Corpus Christi, TX and Laurie Mellon and her husband Christopher of Ligonier, PA: 6 grandchildren: Stephanie Brenner Hill, Alex, Kurtis, and Eric Brenner, and Hunter and Aiden Mellon; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Private interment took place in Witness Park, Lititz. Memorial contributions in Don's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »