Donald B. Schannauer of Newport Perry County, formerly of Reinholds, peacefully passed away August 3rd, 2023 at his home. He was the husband of Nancy Schannauer and son of the late Irvin and Mamie (Bard) Schannauer.
After retiring from Bethlehem Steel, Donald moved to Perry County, he and his wife enjoyed owning and riding their horses. They especially enjoyed going on trail rides. He also enjoyed raising goats for a short time. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler and Pirate fan.
He is survived by his wife Nancy, daughter Donna, wife of Andrew Strenko, Reinholds, and son, Ricky of Tower City. Also surviving are 3 granddaughters, and 3 great grandchildren, sisters Shirley Showalter, Anna Adams and a brother Irvin B. Schannauer, Jr. He is predeceased by 7 siblings.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by the David M Myers Funeral Home, Newport.
