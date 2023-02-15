Donald B. Noll, 84, of Mountville, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 11, 2023. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Earl H. and Esther Brubaker Noll. Don was the husband of Shirley (Heisey) Noll for 66 years.
Don was baptized in the Mennonite faith and enjoyed gardening, metal and wood working and anything to do with cars. He operated his farm in West Hempfield Township and later worked at Burnham Corporation for 13 years and retired from Fulton Bank in the Property Management Department, after 15 years of service.
Surviving in addition to his wife, his daughter: Amy (Noll) Leaman wife of Randall, and his son: Jeffrey Noll and his companion: Lisa Kurenda. Three grandchildren: Matthew Leaman, Nathan Leaman and his significant other: Lindsey McCurdy and Lindsey (Leaman) Sullivan wife of Zachary. Six great-grandchildren: Haley, Justin, Oliver, Ellie, Madison and Maggie. One brother: Robert Noll. He was preceded in death by siblings: John Noll, Kenneth Noll and Mary Jane Noll.
The Funeral Service will be held at Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Road, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. Interment in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. The family will receive guests for the viewing from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Manor Church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
