Donald B. Morgan of the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, PA, Entered into eternal rest January 23, 2022. He was the son of the late Joe and M. Thelma Morgan. He was born on February 4, 1930 in Milton, PA and was 91 years of age.
Donald lived in the Harrisburg area for over 40 years and had lived at the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown since 2004. He is a 1948 graduate of Milton high school and a graduate of the Williamsport technical Institute, which is now Penn State’s Pennsylvania College of Technology. He was married to the former Marion Forbes who preceded him in death in 1993, and later married Margaret Harner, who preceded him in death in 2010. He is a member of Sell Chapel on the campus of the Masonic Village, and retired from the patent/trademark division of Amp Inc., Harrisburg with 30 years of service. From 1941 until 1950 he worked with his father and older brother at the family owned Tydol Service Station in Milton.
He is a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the 28th division of the Pennsylvania National Guard when they were mobilized in 1950, and when the division went to Germany for occupation, he transferred into the fifth army. He is a 50-year member of the American legion and currently belongs to post 329 in Elizabethtown.
Donald is a past master, past secretary, and 50-year member of perseverance launch number 21, Free and Accepted Masons of Harrisburg, and past sovereign master of Rex Counsel, Allied Masonic degrees. He was also a member of the Scottish rite, Valley of Harrisburg.
He was a member of the Keystoners Drum and Bugle Corps of the American Legion Post in Milton, PA.
In 1967 Donald won a competition to design the sesquicentennial logo for Milton, PA. His design later became the official seal for the Borough of Milton. His hobbies included stained glass work and volunteering at the Masonic Village.
He is survived by his brothers Joe P. Morgan and his wife Edith of Camphill, and Kenneth E. Morgan and his wife Gerri of El Dorado Hills, California. He has three stepsons, Robert Harner of Kansas, and William Harner and David Harner of Connecticut. He has several nieces and nephews, and six step-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his older brother Robert A. Morgan in 2002.
Memorial and Masonic services will be held at Sell Chapel on the campus of the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown on Thursday 2/3/2022. Visitation will begin at 1:00, services at 1:30, with entombment in the columbarium following the services. The Rev. A. Preston Van Deursen will be officiating.
The Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, 3125 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Village at Elizabethtown.