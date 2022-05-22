Donald B. Leibfried, 75, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Mount Joy, he was the son of the late Reginald and Grace (Brandt) Leibfried. Donald was the husband of Linda (Weaver) Leibfried with whom he celebrated 38 years of marriage.
Donald retired from National Standard Wire Company as an inspector. He also was the owner and operator of Donald Leibfried Tree Trimming. Donald enjoyed farming, driving and going out to eat.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Linda, are three children, Kim Stone, companion of Michael Mason of NH, Tim Leibfried, husband of Abby of Mount Joy, and Kelly Flowers, wife of Ron of Elizabethtown; a step-daughter, Diane Roberson, wife of Mark of FL; twelve grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a great great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by a son, Tony Leibfried and a sister, Ethel Stark.
Family and friends will be received at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Friday, May 27, 2022 from 10 AM to 12 noon. There is no formal service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112 .