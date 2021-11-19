Donald B. Huber, 91, of Lititz, went into the arms of the Lord on November 16, 2021. He was the loving husband of Rosemary (Snyder) Huber, with whom he shared over 65 years of marriage. Born August 4, 1930, in Lancaster, Donald was the son of the late Elmer W. and Esther G. (Andrews) Huber.
He was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and attended Elizabethtown College. He enlisted to serve his country in the Air Force and spent 2 of his 4 years in England. Upon discharge, he was employed at Alcoa and retired after 33 years as a supervisor of logistics.
Donald was an avid, lifelong coin collector, starting when he was a newspaper boy. Cars were a special passion for him as well, whether it was watching NASCAR or attending auto auctions. He enjoyed learning about the cars and could name most make and models, both old and new. He cherished memories he was able to make with his family, especially when they went camping. He made it a priority to stay in contact with everyone, speaking with his daughters and many friends every day.
He will be sorely missed by his devoted wife, Rosemary; three daughters, Diane Stewart, wife of Mike of Lititz, Phyllis Malone, wife of Sean of Pittsburgh, and Suzanne Snyder, wife of Darrell of Lititz; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandsons; and a brother, Jacques E. Huber, husband of Sandra of Manheim. He was preceded in passing by his parents and his brother, Glenn R. Huber.
A Memorial Service honoring Donald will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Trinity United Church of Christ, 2340 State St, East Petersburg, PA 17520 at 2 PM (Masks are required). Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation from 1 PM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Donald’s name may be made to the church.
