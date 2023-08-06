Donald A. Watson, Sr., age 74 of Paradise, PA, passed away at the Mount Joy Hospice Center on Thursday, August 3, 2023. He was the husband of Betty Wiker Watson with whom he would have celebrated 56 years of marriage on August 14th. He was born in Paradise, son of the late William J. & Helen Speakman Watson. He worked for Engle Publishing for 22 years, delivering the Penny Saver. He enjoyed working on cars and hunting.
Surviving besides his wife are 3 children: Donald A. Jr. husband of Teresa Young Watson of Paradise, Steven W. husband of Dawn Peachey Watson of East Earl, Pamela L. wife of Dan Heininger of York, 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, sister Joyce McCullough of Wellsboro. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers: Richard and John Watson and Stanley Bleacher.
A graveside service will take place at the Georgetown Methodist Cemetery, 1070 Georgetown Road, Bart, PA, on Thursday, August 10th at 1 p.m. with Pastor Doug Heininger officiating.
