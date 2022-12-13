Donald A. Rubincam, 98, of Ronks, PA, passed peacefully on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. He was the husband of Mary Lou Cochran Rubincam, having shared 33 wonderful years of marriage. Don was born November 1, 1924, in Coatesville, PA, son of the late James L. and Mary E. Yost Rubincam.
A proud veteran, who loved his country, Don joined the Navy in 1943, after graduating from Parkesburg High School. Not long after, he sailed to the Naval Air Station at Port Lyautey, Morocco, where he served as aviation ordnance man for the duration of the war. Upon returning to Parkesburg, Don became an accomplished photographer and began a successful career in printing sales, retiring from Braceland Brothers Printing in Philadelphia.
Don will be remembered by many for his friendliness and easy-going manner. He had a sharp wit and gift of humor, and it gave him great joy to make anyone smile. Among other things, he believed that anything could be fixed with a little perseverance and a roll of duct tape. He enjoyed hunting, trips to the shore, and spending precious time with family. He loved sitting outdoors on his back porch watching birds and enjoying nature.
Surviving him is his wife, two loving daughters, Jody L. Miles of Lancaster, PA, and Patti Beth (John) Haslett of Mooresville, NC, stepsons Scott W. Cochran (Nickie) of Elkton, MD, and Todd A. Cochran (Carrie) of Port Richey, FL, ten loving grandchildren and a precious great-grandson, half-sisters, Betty Sullivan of Southampton, PA and Kaye Dykes of Plantation, FL.
Preceding Don in death is his first wife, Joy Elaine Reynolds and their beloved son, Peter S. Rubincam, and his sister Mary Patricia Johnson.
A celebration of life service will take place at Bellevue Presbyterian Church, 810 Newport Ave., Gap, PA on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 1pm.
If desired, donations can be made in Don's memory to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, New York 10306, or to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E. Cypress Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home in Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences can be made at www.wildefuneralhome.com
