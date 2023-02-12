Donald A. Kirchner, 91, of Lancaster, was called into the arms of the Lord, January 26, 2023. Born in Lancaster on March 26, 1931, he was the son of the late Bernard and Regina Kirchner. Days before his passing, he celebrated 68 storybook years of marriage with his devoted wife, Joan (Stoner) Kirchner.
In 1948 Don graduated from Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, Georgia, then returned to Lancaster and began his career with RCA, where he was a sales rep for over 43 years. He took a brief hiatus in 1952, when he joined the United States Army. He would honorably serve his country for 2 years before returning home, and shortly thereafter he and Joan were wed. Devout Catholics, they raised their family in the Catholic church. Longtime members of the Dominican Monastery, they would later transition to the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lancaster.
All who knew Don, knew he was a sports fan at heart. He was a die-hard Notre Dame football fan; he and his wife made many trips to South Bend and to Dublin, Ireland to cheer on the fighting Irish. He enjoyed a game of golf with his buddies and being a spectator at LCHS's football and basketball games. Many Saturdays the family drove up and down the East coast to watch their nephew and cousin play football for Boston College. Life was good!
He will be sorely missed by his wife Joan; children, Deborah Kirchner, wife of Tim Good, of Lancaster, Diane Stevens of Gaithersburg, MD, and Timothy Kirchner, husband of Susan, of Fort Worth, TX; grandchildren, Scott, Mehgan, Amanda, Griffin, and Drew; and great grandchildren, Sedona, Desmond, Jackson, and Emi. He was preceded in passing by a son in law, Paul Stevens. The family wishes to thank Hospice for all their help and compassion with Don.
The family is welcoming guests to a Memorial Service at 3 PM on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. The family will receive guests from 2 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Donald's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, StJude.org or P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com