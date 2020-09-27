Donald A. King, age 62, passed away at home, on September 23, 2020, with his family by his side. He was the loving husband of Patricia A. (Wagner) King.
Donald was born on December 13, 1957 in Amsterdam, NY and was the son of Vera Mosher and the late Charles Gilchrist. He went on to proudly served his country in the United States Army. He spent most of his life working as a small engine repairman. Donald loved the outdoors, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, and woodworking. He also liked to read, craft, and paint with his wife Patty. He was Mr. Fixit, and loved to tinker. Donald and Patty cherished their time together in their new home in York, and loved to go for long drives around the countryside.
In addition to his wife Patricia, Donald is survived by his daughter Nicole Paul and husband Roger; his sons Matthew, Andrew, Donnie, Shane, and Randy King; his 2 step-sons; his grandchildren Mason, Oliver, Garrett, Caleb, Violet, Iris, and Elena; his 4 step-grandchildren; his 6 step-great-grandchildren; and many more relatives and friends. He is also survived by his mother Vera Mosher; and his sister Susan Welke. He was preceded in death by his brother Thomas King.
The family services are being held privately under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. of East York.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donald's memory can be made to Hospice & Community Care, 235 St. Charles Way, Suite 250, York, PA 17402.
