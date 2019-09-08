Donald A. Keith, 74, formerly of Reinholds and recent resident of Keystone Villa at Ephrata, passed away early Fri. morning, Sept. 6, 2019 at Ephrata Manor. Born in Clearfield, he was a son of the late Ernest H. & Cora A. (Conrad) Keith and the loving husband of 52 years to Vera A. (McCracken) Keith, until her passing in 2017.
Donald was a graduate of Clearfield High School, class of 1963. He worked for the former Luden's in Reading, PA, making the famous Luden's cough drops for 33 years. He was a faithful member of Swamp Christian Fellowship in Reinholds and a member of the Sheriff's Assoc. Antique dealing was one of his favorite hobbies and he was an avid toy train and truck collector. Don was very handy, accomplishing most any home improvement or mechanical project on his own. Hiking the Appalachian Trail and camping were his preferred adventures. Don was hardworking and his love for his wife, Vera was endless.
Donald is survived by two sons, Kevin B. Keith (Tiffany Schrom) of Lancaster & Bryon S. Keith (Melissa Keith) of Denver; seven grandchildren: Kolby, Deshawn, Lachlan, Deion, Heather, Brooke, & Olen; and seven siblings. He was predeceased by three siblings.
Viewings will be Thurs., Sept. 12th from 6 to 8 PM at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, Pa 17567 and Fri., Sept 13th from 10 to 11 AM at Swamp Christian Fellowship, 390 Swamp Church Rd., Reinholds, PA 17569. The service will be Friday, 11:00 AM at the church and interment will follow at Swamp Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to AseraCare Hospice, 280 Granite Run Dr., #180, Lancaster, PA 17601. www.goodfuneral.com