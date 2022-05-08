Donald A. Eidam, 81, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
He was the husband of Cynthia Cameron Eidam, with whom he shared 29 years of marriage this past October 10th. Born in Reading, he was the son of late Harry and Marian Meck Eidam.
A professor at Millersville University, Don taught math and computer science for 38 years until his retirement. During his career, he had served as the chairperson of the Faculty Senate. He was a graduate of MIT and earned his doctorate at Northwestern University.
He played tennis and enjoyed skiing, mountaineering, hiking, camping and backpacking. In years past, he was a Junior Ranger at Glacier National Park. He loved to travel with his wife, and was a very detailed planner of these trips. He also organized skiing trips to Europe for Millersville faculty. Don also loved his cats.
In addition to his wife, Cindy, he is survived by his cousin, Linda Illig, of Reading.
Services will be private. Please make contributions in Don's memory to The Pet Pantry of Lancaster, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
