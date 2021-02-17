Donald A. "Bookie" Cotchen, 90, of Lancaster, PA passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Seanor, PA to the late Josephine Ann (Gomulka) and Phillip Jacob Cotchen. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Robert, Stanley and Frederick.
He is survived by his loving wife Eva/Evelyn A. (Chalan) Cotchen with whom he shared over 68 years of marriage; children: Donald A. Cotchen husband of Suzanne C. of Falls Church, VA, Carol L. Wiley wife of Patrick of Lancaster, Diane A. Jones wife of James of Lancaster, Marie E. Hughes wife of Chester of State College and Danny A. Cotchen husband of Christine B. of Lancaster; grandchildren: Phillip, Alexis wife of Michael Losasso, Aaron, Jennifer wife of Carsten Bishop, Timothy, Laura wife of Stephanie Seifrit, Michael David husband of Shawna, Allison wife of Joseph Simmers, Andrew, Daniel husband of Megan, Kevin fiancé of Ashley and Carly Rose; great-grandchildren: Jordan, Emily, Josephine, Anastasia, Lydia, Jackson and Bennett and Collette; step grandchildren: Kelly and Christopher; and step great grandchildren: Kaley, Christopher, Andrew, Zachary, Evangeline, Vivienne, and Elias.
Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church for over 40 years. Don graduated from Conemaugh Township High School in 1948. He was a devoted supporter of Lancaster Catholic High School sports and activities where his children and grandchildren attended. Don enjoyed attending the sporting events for all of his grandchildren. He was a Third-Degree Knight of Columbus, a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and past president of American Legion Post 34. Don was a Staff Manager for the Prudential Insurance Company for over 30 years. He was an avid Notre Dame and Pittsburgh Steeler fan and enjoyed fishing in Delaware. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family.
Family and friends will be received from 5 PM until 7 PM on Friday, February 19, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 AM on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. The service will be live streamed on Don's obituary at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home website. Link will show 15 minutes prior to the service. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Don's memory may be made to St. Anthony of Padua, address above or Lancaster Catholic High School, www.lchsyes.org.
