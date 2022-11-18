On Wednesday evening, November 16, 2022, Dona L. Mylin took her last breath peacefully and stepped into eternity into her arms of her loving Savior Jesus Christ. She had just celebrated her 82nd birthday less than a week before! Dona was the loving wife of the late Holmes R. Mylin, who she was married to for 49 years.
She was a beautician by trade and served many clients, friends, family, and neighbors with hair skills! Dona was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, and the Empire Beauty School. She volunteered at numerous places such as Water Street Mission and the Lancaster County Jail! She was a strong follower of Jesus Christ. By definition she was a servant by heart.
Dona is survived by a son, Sam Mylin and his wife Kate, 2 half sisters-in-law: June McMichael, and Ruth Ann Cregger. Extended family Ty Bair (Carrie, Cordell, and Camryn) several cousins, nieces, and her grand dog Princess!
The family would like to thank all of the help for Dona's Care from Home Instead, Kindred Hospice, Coventry assoc. and all of the volunteers and those who loved her with their actions and hearts! Please feel free to give donations to Kindred Hospice or to a charity of your choice.
A funeral service will take place from Grace Church at Willow Street, 300 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, on Wednesday, November 23rd at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will take place in Clearfield U.M. Cemetery following the service. reynoldsandshivery.com
