Dona L. Curren, 77, of Lancaster, formerly of Armstrong County, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital- Penn Medicine.
She was born in North Buffalo Township to the late Leroy and Ruth (Giaser) Bowser and was the wife of David T. Curren with whom she shared 54 years of marriage.
She was a member of Community United Methodist Church.
Dona worked for ADP in data entry and payroll. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her husband, Dona is survived by her son, Brian D. Curren of Maple Shade, NJ; her grandson, Brian Scott, husband of Noel Curren and two great-grandchildren, Timothy and Luna.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jane Allen and her brother, Vincent Bowser.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 1:00PM at Community United Methodist Church, 130 Tennyson Drive, Lancaster, with Pastor Harry Kaufhold officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorial contributions in Dona's memory may be made to Community United Methodist Church, 130 Tennyson Drive, Lancaster, PA, 17602.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
