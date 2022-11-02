Dona J. Weisbach

Dona J. Weisbach, 84 of Leola took the hand of God on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 to take her to be with her beloved husband "her Freddie".

She was a devoted mother to Dave, Doug & Diane. She embraced every moment with her children. She especially loved her role as #1 Mom Mom to Logan, Lara, Nicholas, Nolan and Marchella.

She loved to travel. Our family finds peace in knowing she took her final trip, first-class to Heaven, and we have two amazing guardian angels.

