Dona J. Weisbach, 84 of Leola took the hand of God on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 to take her to be with her beloved husband "her Freddie".
She was a devoted mother to Dave, Doug & Diane. She embraced every moment with her children. She especially loved her role as #1 Mom Mom to Logan, Lara, Nicholas, Nolan and Marchella.
She loved to travel. Our family finds peace in knowing she took her final trip, first-class to Heaven, and we have two amazing guardian angels.
Services will be private. Furman's Leola
