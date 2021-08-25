Dona F. Witmer, 66, of Conestoga, Lancaster County, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. Born on September 2, 1954, in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Donald I. and Ruth Ann (Dillon) Flickinger. On November 26, 1977, in Eisenhower Chapel at Penn State, she married Frederick T. Witmer, who survives at home.
Dona was a 1972 graduate of Penns Valley High School and a 1976 graduate of Pennsylvania State University earning a BS in Law Enforcement and Corrections.
Dona was of the Catholic Faith. She was a homemaker and volunteered at various charities.
Dona was the founder of the Lancaster Chapter of Mom's House, Inc. She loved animals of all kinds and nurtured a menagerie of critters during her life. The house was never without a cat or three, more often than not a rescue. She had a particular fondness for horses, riding until she was not able, and caring for a couple of them until her passing. Dona loved the color blue; she was very creative and enjoyed expressing herself through large-scale paintings, Christmas decorating, and stained-glass work. She loved to read and research especially regarding spiritual concepts and was constantly seeking to become more Christ-like. She also had a passion for the freedom we have all been blessed with and fought tenaciously to maintain it in multiple ways. But her greatest joy came from talking with and helping her children and grandchildren, which she did on a regular basis. Dona loved Jesus and knew He would be taking her home someday.
Dona is survived by her husband, three sons: Jared R. Witmer and his wife, Jill, of Lewisberry, Brendan J. Witmer and his wife, Adriel E. Rose-Witmer of Ephrata, Gabriel N. Witmer and his girlfriend, Melissa Clarke of Mechanicsburg; four daughters: Noelle E. Studer and her husband
Scott, of Etters, Adonica R. Witmer and her husband, Aaron Lancaster of Lewisburg, Heidi A. Pope and her husband, Chandler, of Ephrata, and Roanna M. Witmer and her fiancé, Mike Minaya, of Camp Hill; two brothers: Thomas D. Flickinger and his wife, Norma, of Gumstump, and Michael I Flickinger of Penns Creek, and 15 grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Dona was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel Flickinger.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 10-12 noon at the Centre Hall Lions Club, 153 E. Church St., Centre Hall, PA. Funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Al Sones officiating. Burial will be at the St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Bellefonte, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mom's House of Lancaster, 415 S. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or in support of any cause that champions the saving of unborn children.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Centre Hall. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.