A service celebrating the life of Don Shenk will take place at Central Manor Camp Meeting, 798 Central Manor Road, Washington Boro, PA 17582 on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. In honor of Don, feel free to wear the color purple. In lieu of flowers, consider supporting Don's niece who is performing relief work in Ukraine. Checks can be sent to: Saron Mack, 3620 North Furnace Road, Jarrettsville, MD 21084-1919.
Don Shenk
