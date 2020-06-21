Don Raymond Carter passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was the son of Irene Loretta Rhinier and Raymond Charles Carter.
Don is survived by his wife Judy Crist Carter, the love of his life, whom he met at a dance held in the Millersville College gymnasium after a college basketball game. He is also survived by his three daughters, Melinda (Mindy) Leigh Carter, Vicki Carter Binder, and Michelle (Shelley) Carter Thomas. Don and Judy have 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, whom he loved and adored.
A lifelong resident of Lancaster, Don attended Lafayette elementary, Hand junior high and J.P. McCaskey high school, and was a long time member of McCaskey Alumni groups. He went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Drexel University, which he said was one of the hardest goals he ever achieved. He then received a Master's degree in Physics from Franklin & Marshall College, and did advanced course work at Columbia University at Harriman, New York. This background in learning made him a strong advocate for education.
During his engineering career at RCA in Lancaster he was in the design, development and application of exotic electron tubes for industrial, military and scientific applications. Over the years, his work led to the granting of several patents for various electronic inventions. Later in his career he helped found Burle Industries, and saved many local Lancaster jobs as a result.
Don loved the beach, boating, fishing, Yankees baseball, Penn State football and spending time with his family and his many friends. He was a member of the Lancaster First Church of God. His family, friends, neighbors and co-workers were blessed to have him be a part of their lives.
A public memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Water Street Rescue Mission, or a charity of your choice.
Please visit Don's Memorial Page at