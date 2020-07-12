Don Raymond Carter passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Don is survived by his wife, Judy Crist Carter; his three daughters, Melinda (Mindy) Leigh Carter, Vicki Carter Binder and Michelle (Shelley) Carter Thomas; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, whom he loved and adored.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, July 17th at 11:00 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA.
COVID guidelines will be observed, masks must be worn and social distancing. The family will receive friends at a distance following the service at The Groff Event Center, 234 West Orange Street, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Water Street Rescue Mission, or a charity of your choice.
A live webcast of the memorial service will be available to view by visiting https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/28341406, starting at 11:00 a.m.
