Much too soon, Don Marvin Breiner, 76, of Christiana, died suddenly on September 11, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident. He was the loving husband of Barbara Burkhart Breiner. Born in Palmerton, PA, he was the son of the late Marvin A. and Arlene K. Schoener Breiner.
Don graduated from Wilson High School in 1962 and earned a Bachelor's Degree from Delaware Valley College in 1966. He served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1972. He started his career in Dairy Sanitation as a field inspector for Interstate Milk Producers and later became the Eastern Region Manager of Quality Control and Regulatory Affairs for Atlantic Dairy Co-Op which then merged with the Land O'Lakes Company. He remained in this management role at Land O'Lakes until he retired after 43 years of service, but continued to inspect farms part-time for several dairies within the state. Don served on numerous committees and was active in many organizations and councils within the dairy industry. He was highly respected; a mentor and friend to many.
Don was an active member of the Christiana United Methodist Church where he was a member of the choir and men's choral group. He was also a member of the Lanchester Chorus. He was a passionate fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, and Flyers. He spent countless hours tending to his vegetable garden. In his earlier years, he loved playing softball, volleyball, golfing, and deer hunting. He enjoyed attending auctions and collecting all things antique as well as model trains. Most of all, he loved traveling with his wife, spending time with his family, and supporting and cheering his grandchildren in their sports activities and career aspirations. He was a very loving husband, father, and pop pop.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Barbara, and his children, Kim Lundy, and husband, Tom, of Strasburg, Kristen Batdorf, and husband, Jay, of Richland, and Kent Breiner, and companion, Rhonda Hunter, of Cochranville, five grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and a great-grandchild due in October, a sister, Rebecca Jethani, and husband, Satish, of Canonsburg, and a niece, Mariah.
A memorial service is being held on Sunday, October 4th, 2020 at 2 PM at the Christiana Lions Club community park Pavillion, 325 N. Bridge St., Christiana, PA 17509. If you have trouble standing for an extended period of time, please considering bringing a lawn chair as seating will be limited.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association or PA Wounded Warriors.
