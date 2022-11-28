On the 18th of November 2022, Dominic Carmen Siviglia, known to his friends and family as Nick, began his eternal life. Born July 14, 1942, he was the son of the late Rocco and Josephine Siviglia and brother to Louis, who also preceded him in death. Nick was the loving husband of Judy Siviglia with whom he shared 26 years of marriage. A loving, kindhearted and brilliant man whose life meant much to many, many people.
Born and raised in Harrisburg, PA, Nick attended John Harris High School, class of 1961. He left school before graduation to work and help with the household bills. Education was very important to Nick. He earned a GED and eventually higher degrees, Doctor of Science in Allied Health and Doctor of Philosophy in the Science of Optics.
At 14 years of age, he took an after-school job in the office of Robert Morrison, OD. There he began his career. As Dr. Morrison's protege, he discovered he had a talent and keen interest in the world of contact lenses. Before long he left Dr. Morrison to seek training and knowledge in other labs in Chicago and Oklahoma. He took courses in cornea at The Ohio State University and ocular prosthetic courses at Baylor College of Medicine in Texas.
He founded Lancaster Contact Lens Lab in 1962, making contact lenses on a lathe in his living room for local ophthalmologists and optometrists. Eventually as his skills and business grew, he started his own private practice in Lancaster on Duke St., then Walnut St., and finally in 1975, built his own building on Eden Road. He practiced there until his retirement in July 2021.
He was director of the contact lens department at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center (now Penn State Health) from 1974-1979. He was director of the contact lens department of Osteopathic College of Medicine in Philadelphia 1979-1980; he was a private practitioner in the contact lens department of Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia 1980-1999. He acquired multiple industry credentials of which he was very proud, including Certified Ophthalmic Technologists and American Board of Opticians and National Contact Lens Examiners certification. Nick was an Honored Fellow of the Contact Lens Society of America, a past member of the Contact Lens Association of Ophthalmologists and a past member of the Contact Lens Manufacturers of America, who honored him with their Award for Creative Design and Process in 2004. He gave freely of his time to these organizations for over 25 years, lecturing and teaching continuing education classes here and abroad.
In 1986 Nick was granted a patent for his Ni-Cone Keratoconus and Post Penetrating Keratoplasty contact lens design. In 1988 he received the first patent for Reverse Geometry contact lens design, he called it the NRK. He was published in industry journals and contributed to several textbooks of ophthalmology on specialty contact lens fitting and design. His unique practice gave him the incredible opportunity to design, manufacture and fit contact lenses and ocular prosthetics for so many patients. Nick always said God gave him the talent and desire to tackle the diseased, the disasters and the difficult patients who found their way to his office. He loved his work, and his patients loved him. He was a warm, compassionate provider of much needed care to many folks with very bad eyes and to those with not so bad eyes, too. He had the ability to make each patient feel like they were the only one he had to care for.
A motto of Nick's was "work hard, play hard." His love for travel and adventure was evident to all who knew him. His Italian heritage was very important to him. He traveled the world, but it was the many trips to Italy that provided him, and anyone traveling with him, so much joy.
As a young man he learned to hunt and respect nature. He enjoyed telling stories about his successful hunting trips to Canada, Alaska and Colorado. His collection of animals was proof the stories were real. He was an athlete of many sports in high school, especially football. As an adult he enjoyed competitive tennis in the 1980's. He took up golf late in life and found he really enjoyed it. Family vacations on Hilton Head Island and ski trips to Colorado hold many fond memories. Nick enjoyed a party-going to them as well as having them. He loved entertaining and was good at it. He loved to dance and enjoy life to its fullest. A man of very strong faith, Nick was an active member of First United Methodist Church, Lancaster.
Judy, will miss Nick and all they enjoyed together from traveling to shopping, playing tennis and golf as well as working together as a team at Lancaster Contact Lens. He will also be deeply missed by his loving and devoted daughter Jenell Smith, her husband Allen, and their children Kyle and Madison of Alexandria, Virginia, as well as Judy's devoted children Tara Weaver and her partner Darren Beaudet of China, Maine and her son Daniel Weaver, his wife Meredith, and their children Evan Moyer and Josephine Weaver of Colorado Springs, Colorado. They all will miss their Dad and Pop more than words can express. Nick is also survived by his loving sister Martha Griest, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to a Life Celebration service at First United Methodist Church, 29 East Walnut St., Lancaster PA on December 2 at 10:00 a.m. There will be a visitation Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Water Street Mission, Lancaster, PA or Twin Pines Camp, Stroudsburg, PA. To leave an online condolence, kindly visit SnyderFuneralHome.com