Domenick J. Vitale, 92, of Leola passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Brooklyn, NY he was the son of the late Pasquale and Antionette (Rainone) Vitale. He was the loving husband of Jeanne (DiMario) Vitale with whom he shared over 69 years of marriage.
He was a teacher for the former Vo-Tech and most recently the Lancaster CTC where he retired from.
Domenick was of the Catholic faith. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Annette Roda wife of Jack of Lititz, Lisa Hauptman wife of Roger and Jean Brown wife of Richard both of Brownstown. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Dominique Roda, Adam Hauptman, Alexander Brown, Anthony Brown, three great-grandchildren and a brother, Peter Vitale of NY.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow in Landis Valley Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 1-2 PM at the funeral home on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Domenick's memory may be made to Kindred Hospice, 1891 Santa Barbara Dr., #201, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com