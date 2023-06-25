Dolores W. Bauknight, 95, formerly of Manheim passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023 at the Mennonite Home Communities. Born in Rapho Township, she was the daughter of the late Mark and Martha Gamber Winters. She was the loving wife of the late Aubrey K. Bauknight who died in 2014. Dolores retired as a legal secretary for Young & Young Attorneys, Manheim. She was a 1945 graduate of the former Manheim High School and a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim. Her interests included reading, puzzles, card games and she loved to spend time with her family.
Surviving is a daughter, Carol Sue wife of Timothy Miller of Carlisle, two sons, Steven Keith husband of Theresa Yost Bauknight of Harrisburg and Dean Scott husband of Rebecca Billet Bauknight of Landisville; seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one great great grandson and a brother, Mark Winters, Jr. of Manheim.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dolores' Funeral Service at Salem United Methodist Church, 140 North Penn Street, Manheim on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Wednesday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Dolores' memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com