Dolores Theresa Wickenheiser (nee Shertzer) died at home aged 92 on September 1, 2022 after a short decline, attended by her family.
Dolores was an avid walker and keen naturalist. Any car trip involved the call of "Hawk!" and often the lament that we forgot the binoculars. She was also a superb cook and baker, and at one time made 50 Shoofly pies a week which were sold at a local restaurant. Some said they were the best in Lancaster County. Born with a green thumb, for many years she and her father, John Shertzer, affectionately known as "Pap," spent long days tending an enormous garden that produced enough vegetables to feed the family year-round.
Dolores loved dogs and cats, classical music, travel, and children of all ages. She was a prolific reader, and read anything from mysteries to historical fiction and memoirs. Her favorite author was Agatha Christie, and she would often be halfway through one of her books before remarking "I think I read this one before," and then continuing on. She enjoyed strong coffee with lots of cream, chocolate, and playing pinochle with her "card party ladies" whom she'd known since high school. She was both a devout Catholic and a staunch Democrat, and continuously tried to reconcile the two through bible study, prayer and keeping abreast of local, national and international news.
Her wit, wisdom, and solid, steady presence will be missed.
Dolores was born in Lancaster, PA, the second child of John R. and Agnes Shertzer. She attended St. Joseph's grade school and Lancaster Catholic High School. Dolores married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Robert (Bob) B. Wickenheiser Jr., in 1950, and they had seven children together. She spent the last 25 years living in the countryside in York County.
She was pre-deceased by Bob and their infant son, Robert; her sisters Joan and Karen; as well as her beloved daughter-in-law, Louise and great granddaughter Jocelynne. She is survived by her brother Charles (Bud) Shertzer (Lynne); children Kurt, Guy (Sheryl), Mark (Laurie), Eric (Kathy), Nina Eshleman (Jay), and Amy; ten grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren, all of whom she was immensely proud.
Conscientious to the end, Dolores left instructions for her mortal remains to be used for scientific research. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Peter Catholic Church in Columbia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604 or St. Peter Catholic Church, 121 S. 2nd St., Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville