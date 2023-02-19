Dolores Teeples, 94, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at her daughter's residence in Olathe, KS.
She was born in East Liverpool, OH to the late Harry Junior and Cleora Gladys (Bell) Nichols and was married for 55 years to her late husband Kenneth Lloyd Teeples.
Dolores enjoyed her travels and adventures with her husband throughout the years. Dolores was an avid golfer, bowler and Bridge player. She enjoyed playing cards and board games with her kids and grandchildren. She also enjoyed relaxing with a good book.
Dolores is survived by three children, Gary Ronald Teeples of Coral Springs, FL, Scott, husband of Karen Teeples of Ephrata, Julie Ann, wife of John Nicholson of Olathe, KS; two grandsons, Timothy, husband of Hilary Teeples of Henrietta, NY, Jesse D., husband of Kayla Teeples of Ephrata; four great-grandchildren, Lucas Teeples, Alexander Nicholson, Madison Teeples, Charlotte Teeples, and a brother, Gary Nichols of Islamorada, FL.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Blain Nichols, Glen Nichols, and a grandson, Sean Nicholson.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
