Dolores S. Mumma, 81, formerly of Lancaster, entered into rest at Elizabeth Manor in Elizabethtown on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Born in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late B. Frank and Esther (Stauffer) Sangrey.
Dolores was an active member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in Lancaster, where she participated in the weekly Bible study. She also helped with the church's annual yard sale and was a member of the congregation's "Red Hat Ladies".
Dolores is survived by a daughter, Jerilynn and 3 grandsons: Stanley and Randall Carnathan and Benjamin Roark. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by a son, Jeff Mumma and 2 brothers: Kenneth and Ronald Sangrey.
A memorial service will take place at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 3131 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 2-3 p.m. Interment will follow in the church's memorial garden. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Spirit Lutheran Church at the above address. Online guestbook at: