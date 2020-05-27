Dolores R. Smith, 73, of Lower Gwynedd, PA passed away after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease on May 21, 2020 surrounded by her family. Dolores was born in Lancaster, PA on July 13, 1946 to the late Charles and Verna Kirsch. She was the youngest of nine children and is survived by her brother Henry Kirsch. She was the wife of Stephen S. Smith for 52 years. Along with her husband Stephen, she is survived by her children Tonya L. wife of Charles J. Costello; Shannon M. wife of Brian K. Scott; Stephen S. Smith; Sean M. husband of Kenlyn R. Smith; eight grandchildren, Amber and Alexis Scott; Brandon, Ryan, Dylan, Kevin, Stephen Murphy; and Olive Smith.
Dolores was a homemaker who lived every second for her children and grandchildren. We can still see the laundry hanging on the clothesline until the township banned the chore. There was always a home cooked meal ready by 5pm, and for each holiday she spent days preparing all the food for the family. Every Halloween she would make the kids' costumes. Our house had to be the "hang out." She loved having sleepovers and pajama parties. Any friend of the children was a friend of hers. The kids' friends loved to confide their secrets to her. That is why she was the town's Sherlock Holmes and knew every back-story to all the shenanigans that happened in the life of a teenager. She coached CYO basketball, and loved watching the grandchildren. Any trip to Disneyworld was a trip worth taking. She treasured spending time with her friends from "the old neighborhood." Then there was "the Jersey shore" where Steve's family was her family. Dolores was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, class of 1965. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Ambler, PA. Dolores will be dearly missed.
A Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 10:30AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Ambler. www.saintanthonyparish.org. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a donation in Dolores's honor to Penn Memory Center. Please make checks out to "Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania," write "ADC-PMC" on the memo line, and mail to the following: Penn Medicine Development, Attn: Penn Memory Center, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com