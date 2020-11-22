Dolores R. Graybill, 90, of Manheim, died peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Abram and Virginia Ruble Root. A homemaker, she was the loving wife of the late Donald H. Graybill who died in July of 2002. Dolores was an active and faithful member of Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim. Dolores never met a stranger! She would talk to anyone anywhere and make new friends. She worked years for her Dad at Root's Country Market in the front office with her sisters. She loved cats. Dolores was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and cherished the time she could spend with her family.
Surviving is a son, Michael D. husband of Brooke Smoker Graybill of Manheim, two grandsons: Neil husband of Jessica Graybill of Dresher, and Cody husband of Annie Graybill of Breckenridge, CO, and two sisters: Mary Ellen wife of L. Eugene Buckwalter of East Petersburg, Joan Summy of Manheim. Preceding her in death is a daughter, Lee Ann Graybill.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dolores' memorial service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10:30 AM until the time of the service. COVID 19 Guidelines will be followed. Interment will be private in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
