Dolores R. (Gerber) Homan, 83, formerly of Schuylkill Haven and currently a resident at Garden Spot Village, passed away suddenly on June 5, 2023, in Wellspan Ephrata Hospital. Born in Pottsville, she was the daughter of the late Floyd M. and Ruth A. (Kopp) Gerber. She was the loving wife of Calvin R. Homan, with whom she shared fifty-nine wonderful years of marriage.
Dolores was a member of the former First United Church of Christ in Reading and was currently attending the Chapel at Garden Spot Village. She earned her bachelor's degree from Hahnemann University. In her previous years, she was employed as a nurse at Community General Hospital. Later becoming a teacher for Reading Muhlenberg Career and Technology Center, in the Health Occupation department, for over twenty-five years until her retirement in 1997.
She was the founder of the Senior Center in 1980, affiliated with the First United Church of Christ, which is still in operation today. She was the advisor for Health Occupations Student of America, where she would attend the national and state conventions every year with her husband and would run the convention when it was held locally at the Lancaster Host. She loved to travel with her husband to their favorite vacation spots, Puerto Vallarta, Cozumel, their lake home at Lake Wallenpaupack, and Florida every spring.
Dolores will be remembered most for her compassion and love for anyone she came in contact with. She had a way of connecting with people, touching their hearts, and making them feel welcome. Playing pinochle and teaching others to play was a very important part of her life. Dolores and her teammate even won the pinochle championship at Garden Spot Village. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, her godson, Michael, husband of Karen Schaefer and his family, Andrew and Amanda; her nieces, Denise, wife of Christopher Yerger and her family, Kristina, Samantha, and Emily, Tammy and Kimberly, wife of Michael Fichthorn, and a nephew Robert Haag, her great-nieces, Juniper and Lynn and great-nephew Tyler. Also surviving are many close friends that became family.
She is predeceased by her parents and her siblings, William Gerber and Norma Haag.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, PA 17557. There will be a visitation held for one hour prior to the time of service.
If desired, contributions may be made in Dolores' memory to the Benevolent Fund at Garden Spot Village at the address list above.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
