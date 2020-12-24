Dolores P. (Pugliese) Lapham, 91, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, in The Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the wife of the late James W. Lapham, Jr. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Mark W. and E. Mildred (Ford) Pugliese.
Dolores volunteered at the historical society in Lancaster and also volunteered as a tour guide at Wheatland, the home of President James Buchanan. She worked as a machine operator at Kerr Glass Manufacturing Corporation.
Dolores is survived by her daughters: Yvonne B. Adams (James), Lisa M. Hertz (S. Kenneth), Lancaster, Victoria A. Bachman (Peter), Fleetwood; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Mark W. and Peter T. Pugliese. She is predeceased by her daughter, Denise E. Brown; her son Anthony Lapham; and brothers, Harry C., Joseph M. and Anthony J. Pugliese.
Visitation with family and friends will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 AM in St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C. Chapel, 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Mt. Penn. Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to any charity of your choice. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.