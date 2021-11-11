Dolores M. (Rutter) Eck, 82, passed away on November 6, 2021 at her home in Mountville after a lengthy illness with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Wilbur M. Eck, Sr. who preceded her in death in 1996. Born in Columbia on February 9, 1939 she was the daughter of the late John, Sr. and Lulu Seylar Rutter.
Dolores retired from ITT Grinnell Corporation where she was employed for over 20 years in the soft iron department. A member of the Catholic faith, she enjoyed cooking and baking especially around the holidays. She loved vacationing in Ocean City, MD, Rehoboth Beach, DE and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Tina Kuhn (David); Tonya Clark (Glenn); Wilbur Eck, Jr. (Marybeth); Teresa Stover (Toby); Christopher Eck (Valarie); Shawn Eck (Suzanne); five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert and Thomas Rutter; sister, Patricia Speros and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, her sons, Michael and Eric Eck and brother, John Rutter, Jr. preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org.