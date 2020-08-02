Dolores M. Muehleisen, 88, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
She was the wife of the late Albert H. Muehleisen, who passed away in 2010. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Charles M. and Gladys Meisky Shreiner.
Dolores was a devout Catholic and had volunteered at St. Philip The Apostle Church for many years. She was a great cook and baker and loved to share her food creations with others and the community. Dolores had worked for the Turkey Hill Minit Markets for 18 years. She had also been a volunteer for several years with Hospice of Lancaster County.
She is survived by her children: Jackie Muehleisen with whom she lived, and her son, Keith Muehleisen and his wife Susan Nilsen of Phoenixville; her grandchildren Katie and Jack; her sister Sherlyn married to Ken Snyder of Mountville, her niece Joanne married to Patrick McCrea of Lancaster, and her nephew, Bill Krier of Boston, MA. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles and Ted Shreiner, and her sister, Yvonne Krier.
Dolores' family would like to thank the staff of Hospice For All Seasons for the excellent care offered to her, with special thanks to Natasha and Michy.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. There will be a public Memorial Mass to be celebrated at later time at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, for which an announcement will be made. Please make contributions in Dolores memory to Sacred Heart School, 235 Nevin St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
