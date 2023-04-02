Dolores M. Hinkle, 84, of Fleetwood, formerly of Marietta, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. She was the wife of the late Paul H. Hinkle, Jr., who passed away on November 22, 2017. Dolores was born in Columbia, daughter of the late Sylvester Ford and Hazel McComsey Mann. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Congregational Church, Columbia and enjoyed playing cards with her friends, attending family events and she loved the Lord.
She is survived by one son: John W. Hinkle, Troy, PA. Two daughters: Pennie J. (Joel J.) Kehres, Lancaster and Wendy J. (Mike) Medina, Fleetwood. Ten grandchildren. Seventeen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. One sister: Shirley Fasig. She was preceded in death by one son: Paul H. Hinkle III., and one brother: Larry Ford.
The Funeral Service will be held at Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 151 Donerville Road, Lancaster on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Keith Long, officiating. The Viewing will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Wednesday at 9:30 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the Friends of Israel Gospel Ministry, PO Box 908, Bellmawr, NJ 08099 or Turning Point for God, PO Box 3838, San Diego, CA 92163-1838 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
