Dolores M. (Dolly) Wolpert Stipe entered into Eternal Rest on September 6, 2023, to join God and her beloved husband Leroy who passed on April 13, 2008. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her death. Born in Columbia, PA, Dolly was the daughter of the late George and Helen (Courtney) Wolpert. She was married to the love of her life, LeRoy, for 60 years.
Dolly is survived by five children: L.R. Stipe, Jr., married to Elizabeth Andes of Lancaster, Pamela Snavely of Columbia, Craig A., husband of Francine of Millersville, Patricia wife of Jeffrey Nadu, Sr. of Wrightsville, and Eric G. of Strasburg, as well as 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Dolly is preceded in death by 4 brothers and 5 sisters.
At St. Joseph Church, Dolly was a member of the St. Vincent De Paul Society, Legion of Mary and the Altar Rosary Society. She was a volunteer at Oak Leaf Manor.
Family will receive friends Friday, September 15, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603 from 10am to 11am with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11am. Burial to follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dolly's memory to St. Vincent De Paul Society, https://ssvpusa.org/donate/, or to St. Joseph Church.
Online condolences may be made to SnyderFuneralHome.com