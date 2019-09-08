Dolores M. (Devlin) Ryan, 84, of Manheim, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, made her journey home to the Lord on Thursday, September 5th after a long and joyous well lived life. She will be missed deeply by her loving husband, Richard.
Dolores is preceded into Heaven by her parents, Patrick and Josephine Devlin, and her brother Hugh Devlin.
Richard and Dolores celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary in May. They gave their family and many others a wonderful example of true and enduring love in marriage and deep faith in God.
In addition to her husband, Dolores is survived by six children: Richard, husband of Celia, Toms River, NJ; Terry, husband of Pam, Mount Joy; Dolores, wife of Randy Reidenbach, Elizabethtown; Sharon Ryan of Mechanicsburg; Timothy, husband of Becky, Mount Joy and Sean, husband of Susan, Frystown. The family vine continues on to include 24 grandchildren, a growing number of great-grandchildren, and many cousins, and nieces and nephews.
Dolores was an active and beloved member of St. Peters Catholic Church in Elizabethtown, just like she was in every parish where she was planted. She was also a member of the choir at St. Peters and the Deaconate Wives. She and Richard always served together over the years in many parishes and programs of the Harrisburg Diocese including Spirituality, Pre-Cana and the Tribunal.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 904 Mill Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. Viewing at the church will be on Tuesday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Wednesday at the convenience of the family.
Family requests attendees wear bright colors to celebrate with us! Donations may be made in her honor to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Peter Catholic Church.
