Dolores M. "Del" Carson, 87, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Thomas D. Fitzkee, Sr., and Dora F. (Firestone) Cooper. She was married to her loving husband, Leonard D. Carson, for 63 years.
Dolores graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1953. She worked many years as a retail clerk. Dolores was a member of the Riverside Camping Association. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, annual trips to Stone Harbor, NJ, and watching detective shows. She cherished the visits with and the daily phone calls from her granddaughter, Vanessa. Although small in stature, Dolores' strong voice and spunky personality was larger than life.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, David P. Carson, husband of Linda, of Lititz, PA, daughter, Lisa M. Glover, of Crestview FL, grandchildren, Vincent, Vanessa, Drew, Stephanie Dolores, Chase, Jordan, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas D. Fitzkee, Jr., Harry F. Carson, Jr., and sister, Betty Lawson.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Sunday, February 5, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Interment at Conestoga Memorial Park will be at the convenience of the family.
