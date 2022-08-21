Dolores L. Huss, 91, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Eugene and Ella (Heckard) Ruf. She was married to her husband, the late Roy S. Huss, for 53 years.
Dolores worked for RCA for many years, and for the Liquor Control Board until the age of 75. She was proud to live in the same house for 72 years. She enjoyed trips to Alaska, Daytona Beach, Europe, and Disney World. She loved animals, celebrating Christmas, and drinking coffee. She always lived life on her terms.
She is survived by her sister, Patricia Gordon, brother, Eugene "Ike" Ruf, and 16 nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Bauer, and brother, William Ruf.
Relatives and friends are invited to Dolores' Funeral Service on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 2 PM at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, with a viewing from 1PM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Humane League, Lancaster County, 1729 N. 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604
Please visit Dolores' Memorial page at: