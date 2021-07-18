Dolores K. Augustine, 90, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Whitehall Manor in Whitehall, PA. She was the loving wife of the late Paul S. Augustine whom she married July 2, 1955. Born in McAdoo, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul Payich and Mary (Konder) Payich.
Dolores was a graduate of McAdoo High School. She worked for Giant Food Stores prior to her retirement. Dolores was a supporter of St. Anne's Catholic School and Lancaster Catholic High School. She enjoyed caring for her children and grandchildren. She also loved traveling with her husband to musical performances. Dolores was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
She is survived by his children Gary P. Augustine husband of Jane of Whitehall, PA and Michelle A. wife of Emidio Filippini of Wyomissing, PA; six grandchildren, Erika wife of Seth Grant, Jessica Augustine, Morgan McMahon, Ryan McMahon, Vincent Filippini, and Felicia Filippini. Dolores was preceded in death by two sons, Michael and David Augustine, four sisters, and four brothers.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 11:30 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA. 17601 with Fr. Dan Powell as Celebrant. Interment will be held at the convenience of her family in McAdoo, PA. A visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of her funeral Mass at 11:30 AM at the Church.
Please omit flowers and consider a contribution to Lancaster Catholic High School, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601 in her memory.
A living tribute »