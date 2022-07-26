Dolores Joyce (Reinhart) Rickenbach, 94, of Ephrata, passed away July 24, 2022, at Fairmount Homes, Ephrata where she was a guest since June 2019. Born in Reading, PA, she was a daughter of the late James L. and Thelma (Arnold) Reinhart. She was the wife of the late Earl Redcay, Jr., and Earl E. Rickenbach.
Dolores was a member of Immanuel U.C.C., Shillington, and was a 1945 graduate of Shillington High School. At Shillington H.S., she was involved in the chorus, cheerleading squad and was one of the associate editors of the school paper "Chatterbox". She also attended Albright College where she majored in German and was a member of the German Honor Society Delta Phi Alpha. Prior to marriage, Dolores taught intermediate Sunday School class for seven years. She loved bowling and skiing, especially with her family, volunteering to be an adult chaperone for the Ephrata High School Ski Club and assisting the faculty in charge and the students of the club.
She is survived by her children J. David husband of Linda M. Redcay, Susan Louise Olcott, both of Ephrata, her sister Sandra Mengel, Wyomissing, her grandchildren Jacob Olcott, Tiffany Judge, Melissa Tredinnic, her granddaughter-in-law Devin Redcay and her great-grandchildren Justin Redcay, Jr., Hannah Redcay, Emily Judge and Carly Judge. She was predeceased by her bother Kenny Reinhart and her grandson, Justin Redcay.
Viewing from Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 12:30 1:30 PM followed by her funeral service beginning at 1:30 PM. The Rev. Charles Nease will officiate. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Shillington. www.kleefuneralhome.com
