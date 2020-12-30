Dolores J. Weiss, 90, of East Petersburg, passed away on December 25, 2020 at Pleasant View. Born in Fannettsburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Bruce B. and Dorothy (Cox) Shoop and was the wife of the late John W. Weiss.
Dolores attended West Chester University and received a degree in Music. She was a music education teacher for over 20 years for Harrisburg School District and Conshohocken/Colonial School District. She excelled in the clarinet, piano, and organ.
In her free time, Dolores enjoyed bowling with different leagues at Leisure Lanes, knitting, and spending time with friends and family. She was a devout Christian and attended Hempfield United Methodist Church. There she participated in their knitting and senior groups.
Dolores is survived by a daughter, Joni Moser, and two grandchildren, Jonathan and Melissa Moser. She is preceded in death by her husband John, her parents, and a sister, Louise Klock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Pleasant View Benevolent Fund at 544 N. Penryn Rd., Manheim, PA 17545. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com