Dolores J. Oberly, 83, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at ProMedica- Sinking Spring.
She was born in Stricklerstown to Arthur L. and Dorothy Mae (Seifrit) Nye and was the wife of Dale E. Oberly.
Dolores was a member of the Red Hats. She was an avid Bingo player and enjoyed traveling, camping, dancing, playing cards, and spending time with her family and her classmates.
Dolores worked in customer service for Shady Maple, Ephrata National Bank, Martin Country Market, and Terry Manufacturing.
Dolores is survived by husband, Dale E. Oberly of Ephrata, son, Gary Oberly, husband of Karen of Reamstown, son, Terry Oberly, husband of Jo of Lancaster, daughter, Robin, wife of J. Eric Witmer of Ephrata, son, Darryl Oberly, husband of Annette of Cleveland, TN, granddaughter, Melissa, wife of Russ Pannebecker, grandson, Matt Oberly, grandson, Mark Oberly, step-granddaughter, Jessica, wife of Brenda Zenoka, step-grandson, Michael Petocz, brother, Gerald Nye, husband of Janet of Stevens, sister, Sandy Nye of Florida, sister, Cindy, wife of Mark A. Schweitzer of Adamstown, five step-great-grandchildren, Dylan, Riley, Leah, Jordyn and Jayson.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022, from 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, Denver. PA. The Funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home with Pastor Russell Eberly officiating. Burial will take place in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Dolores's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Greater PA Chapter-Lancaster, 2595 Interstate Drive Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA, 17110.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
