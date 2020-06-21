Dolores J. Booth, 68, of Manor Twp., passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Mabel (Gokey) Aberts. Dolores was the beloved wife of the late Michael T. Booth, Sr., and together they celebrated 48 years of marriage at the time of his passing in March, 2019.
Prior to her retirement, Dolores worked as a Nurse's Aide in several of the local nursing facilities in the Lancaster area. Following retirement, she devoted her time and attention to her home and family. She enjoyed doing various types of arts and craft, and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her beagle "Barney".
She will be missed greatly by her children: Michael Booth and his wife Dora of Lancaster, Michelle Buser and her husband Stephen of Willow Street, and Melissa Leed of Burlington, NC. She was a loving Nanny to Logan, Nathan, Noel, Ally, Landen and Michaela. Also surviving is her brother George Aberts, and sisters Elma Richardson and Elaine Bister. Along with her mother and husband, she was preceded in death by brother William Aberts, and sisters, Clara Brewer, Emma Jean Brooks, Shirley Myers, Sherry Geiter and Edie Tshudy.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Dolores' final resting place will be in Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. For online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com