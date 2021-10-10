Dolores Heiney, 88, formerly of Marietta, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Paramount Senior Living in Maytown. She was the wife of the late Rev. Mark A. Heiney who passed away on March 25, 2014. As October 3rd was our parents’ wedding anniversary, we can think of nothing better than for them to be reunited in Heaven on this date.
Born and raised in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Mary Ebner. While her children were in school, all 3 belonged to the Summer League Swim Team at the Leola Community Pool. Dolores was one of the founding members of the Conestoga Valley Swim Team Parents Club. These members provided the swim team with sandwiches and snacks after swim meets along with other fun events like Pancake Breakfasts and Watermelon Nights.
When Watt and Shand opened at the new Park City complex, Dolores was one of the first employees. She was hired into the women’s millinery department, where she worked for several years. She was recruited to join the personnel office. Upon her decision to retire, she said she wanted “time to smell the roses.” Along with her husband Mark, they were greeters for 12 years at the Kentucky Derby and were part of the Rose Garland Team.They were also Penn State Football Season Ticket holders for over 30 years. She enjoyed traveling to the Poconos and many events throughout the entire country.
Dolores is survived by: a son, Noah Hines (Stephanie Hines) of Mount Joy; two daughters, Jessica H. DuBois (Armand DuBois) of Biddeford, ME, and Pamela F. Scott (Terry Houck) of Ephrata; her sister, Arlene “Wimp” Smith of Pompano Beach, FL; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her sister, Marie Cieri.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Paramount Senior Living for their care and kindness during Dolores’ short stay there.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dolores’ memory to Grane Hospice, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite #205, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Private interment services will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.