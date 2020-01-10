Dolores H. Kudzinowski died on December 31, 2019 at the age of 87 in Lititz. She was born in Taylor, PA and was the daughter of Stanley and Helen Ezdebski. She was the beloved wife of Joseph J. Kudzinowski who died in 2016.
Dolores worked at the Brunswick Hotel and then at Conestoga View in the housekeeping departments. Later, she trained as an OT aide at Conestoga View and worked in that position until she retired. Dolores loved spending time with her family and was an avid reader much of her adult life. She and Joe used to love traveling to Indian River Inlet Delaware with their camper in the summer.
Dolores greatly missed Joe after his death. She spent the last 3 years living in Personal Care at Luther Acres where she was cared for with great kindness by many dedicated and loving men and women. She enjoyed the new friends she made there and loved to eat with family and friends who came to visit. She will be greatly missed by all.
Dolores is survived by her sister Sabina Ammons of Mountville, a nephew Kevin Ammons, two daughters Patricia A. Lehman and husband Phil of Lititz, Kathleen M. Kreider and husband Doug of Columbia. She was predeceased by her youngest daughter Carol M. Walck in 2006. And her son-in-law James Walck who died in 2008. Known as Mom-mom she was a grandmother to Justin Lehman and Lisa Hykes both of Lititz and JJ Walck of Mt. Joy. Dolores was a great-grandmother to Cameron, Olivia and Sophia Walck and Noah, Emma, Eliot and Maggie Hykes.
A service in Dolores's and Joe's memory will take place on January 19, 2020 at 1 PM in the Good Shepherd Chapel of St. John's Herr Estate in Columbia, PA. Memorial contributions may be made in their honor to the Benevolence Fund at Luthercare.org.
A living tribute »