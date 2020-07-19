Dolores G. Snyder, 93, formerly of Millersville, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Lori Ploppert, in Providence Forge, VA. Born in Shamokin, PA, she was the daughter of the late Marshall and Florence (Klaskie) Smith. Dolores was the beloved wife of the late Gilbert F. Snyder who passed in 1993.
Dolores was a 1944 graduate of Mt. Carmel High School. She worked in food service at Millersville University from where she retired after more than 25 years of service. She enjoyed cooking and crocheting, and was a devoted wife and mother.
Dolores is survived by her children: Brent Snyder, husband of Darlene, of Willow Street; Marsha Lord, wife of Harold, of Lititz; Randall Snyder of Millersville; Karen Braas, wife of Dale of Ankeny, IA; and Lori Ploppert, wife of Jamie, of Providence Forge, VA. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Marceline Vinceszes of MD, Janice Dudginshi of VA, and Gwen Kauffman, wife of Harry "Skip" of Millersville. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Cheryl Wise; her daughter-in-law, Deborah Snyder; and brothers, Edward "Ned" Smith, Marshall Smith, and Gerald Smith.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Dolores' final resting place will be at Conestoga Memorial Park. For online condolences, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
