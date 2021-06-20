Dolores F. (Sweigert) Lines, 83, of Brownstown, PA, died peacefully with her family by her side at Landis Homes on June 17, 2021.
Born in Reinholds, the daughter of the late Paul E. and Margaret W. Ganster, Dolores was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, John L. Lines.
An Ephrata High School graduate, Dolores worked for 17 years as an office manager for the former Madison Silo Company in Ephrata, and later at the offices of Mar-Allen Concrete Products in Akron.
Dolores enjoyed gardening, art projects, camping trips with her husband, watching her grandchildren perform in marching band, musical and theater performances, bowling at 222 Dutch Lanes, and caring for the family dog, and various cats that roamed the neighborhood. A former president of the West Earl Lioness Club, she helped organize the annual Brownstown Halloween Parade and volunteered at Gifts in General at Lancaster General Hospital.
Dolores is survived by her son, John, husband of Susan Lines of Lancaster; two brothers, Paul, husband of Marian Ganster of Lititz, and Charles Ganster of Brownstown; and two grandchildren, Jennifer and Andrew.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, 11:00 AM at the Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Avenue, Lancaster, with Pastor Misty Wintsch officiating. Family will greet friends following the service. Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dolores' memory to the Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543, or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.